Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 1,351 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $335.87 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

