Quartz Partners LLC Purchases 3,237 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,209.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 737,378 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,858,000 after buying an additional 664,391 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,149,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the period.

BSCW stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

