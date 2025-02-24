Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

