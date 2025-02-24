W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $269,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 115.1% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 3.3 %

GM opened at $46.31 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

