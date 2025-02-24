Quartz Partners LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.52 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

