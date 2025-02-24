16,935 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.77 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

