iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Holdings Lowered by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

