iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.