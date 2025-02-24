Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers Stock Down 1.2 %

Koppers stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

