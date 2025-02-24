Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Accent Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.
About Accent Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accent Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Uranium Supercycle: Top 3 Plays to Lead the Nuclear Revival
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.