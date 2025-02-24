Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

