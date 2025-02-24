Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
