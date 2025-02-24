Spark New Zealand Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.