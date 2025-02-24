Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile
