22,959 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
