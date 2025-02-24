22,959 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.