Shariaportfolio Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $111.45 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.