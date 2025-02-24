WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

