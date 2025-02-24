Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.41 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

