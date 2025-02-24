Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.