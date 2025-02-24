WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

