WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after purchasing an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day moving average is $397.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.