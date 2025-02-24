RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 119 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $272.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.69. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $257.78 and a 52-week high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.