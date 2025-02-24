J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

