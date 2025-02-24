J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on HD
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.