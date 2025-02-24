Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $421.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.78 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.