Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.