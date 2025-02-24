Ghe LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ghe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 327,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

SBUX opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.