Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and CleanSpark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are investments in companies that are related to or deal with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They can include businesses that mine Bitcoin, create technology or infrastructure for cryptocurrency, or facilitate or engage in cryptocurrency trading. These stocks represent an indirect way of investing in the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,603,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,908,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 14,277,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,609,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 17,792,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,552,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 7,922,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,733,303. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

