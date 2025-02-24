Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

