Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,476,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,678,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

