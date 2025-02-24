Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up about 4.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after acquiring an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485,894 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

