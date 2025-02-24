Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

