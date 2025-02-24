Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Stake Increased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 82,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

AVGE opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $376.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

