RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,671 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for approximately 5.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 318,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.8% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 68,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 267.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,312 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

