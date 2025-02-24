Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

