Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

