RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,027 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Systrade AG purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

LOMA opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

