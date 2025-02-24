Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,096 shares during the quarter. Life360 comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Life360 were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Life360 Stock Down 3.4 %

Life360 stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,511. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,520 shares of company stock valued at $682,383 in the last ninety days.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

