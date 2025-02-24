Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $10.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

