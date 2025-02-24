iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,609,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $110.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.