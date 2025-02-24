Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CCI opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

