Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $282.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.