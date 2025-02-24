Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 226 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Yum! Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $151.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

