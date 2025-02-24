TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,595.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

