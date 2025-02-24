Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.17 and a 200 day moving average of $314.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.