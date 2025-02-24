IAGON (IAG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.66 Million

IAGON (IAG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $113.66 million and approximately $444,946.72 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IAGON has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One IAGON token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,569.80 or 0.99793512 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,111.13 or 0.99314565 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IAGON Profile

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.30418476 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $509,998.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IAGON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

