Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEMG stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

