Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $42,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,517,000.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VSLU opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.96.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.