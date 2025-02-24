SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,639 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $8,072,165.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,284,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,539,963.72. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

