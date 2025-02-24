Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 143 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

