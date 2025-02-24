Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $215,000 in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.14. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.