RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 9,191 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,260.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,867.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

