Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

